Watch NBA Finals History Video with Metallica Soundtrack

June 1, 2017 4:02 PM
(RADIO.COM) – With the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers tipping off the 71st NBA Finals tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET the NBA is providing fans a look back at the first 70 years of the Finals, set to the sounds of Metallica. Watch above.

The soundtrack is particularly fitting as Metallica are outspoken fans of all things Bay Area, especially the Warriors. In 2015 the band performed the National Anthem from the floor of Oakland’s Oracle Arena at the start of game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

