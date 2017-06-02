Australian Tourist In San Francisco Dies After Brawl In Russian Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A tourist from Australia has died from his injuries following a fight in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police said the altercation happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue.
The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified the victim as 33-year-old Matthew Bate of Australia.
Bate became involved in a verbal altercation involved multiple suspects, and was injured when the fight turned physical, police said.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Further details were not immediately available.