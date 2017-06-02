WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Dubs Take Game OneKD - Rihanna Stare DownFinals Live BlogWarriors-Cavs VideosWarriors Full Coverage

Australian Tourist In San Francisco Dies After Brawl In Russian Hill

June 2, 2017 12:22 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A tourist from Australia has died from his injuries following a fight in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said the altercation happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified the victim as 33-year-old Matthew Bate of Australia.

Bate became involved in a verbal altercation involved multiple suspects, and was injured when the fight turned physical, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further details were not immediately available.

