Belmont Water Main Break Leads To Evacuations

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police and work crews in Belmont Friday morning are responding a major water main break that has forced evacuations from two nearby homes.
The water main break occurred in the 2600 block of Monserat Avenue, according to the Belmont Police Department.
Four homes were advised to evacuate, though the evacuations were not mandatory.
There is water and mud being reported on Monte Cresta Drive and San Juan Boulevard, but there have not been any road closures, according to the police department.
Police first reported the incident just after 5:30 a.m. Crews were able to shut down the water flow, but will likely be working at the site into the late morning if not longer.
One home at the site has a retaining wall with a crack that inspectors are taking a close look at for structural damage.