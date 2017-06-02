Decision On Proposed Vallejo Mare Island Cement Plant Delayed

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The Vallejo City Council Thursday night delayed action on an appeal of a controversial Marine Terminal and cement plant on Mare Island.

The Council voted 4-3 on a resolution directing staff to prepare and process a final environmental impact report and other documents for presentation to the planning commission and City Council for possible certification and approval of Orcem California Inc.’s cement plant project.

The motion approved by the City Council also contains a stay of Orcem’s appeal to a date no later than Jan. 16, 2018 when the council will again consider the appeal of the planning commission’s denial of a major use permit for the project.

Further, the motion directs staff “to work with the Orcem to describe and analyze alternatives and revisions to the Revised Project Alternative as described in the Draft Final Environmental Impact report and prepare a ‘final and stable project description’ for purposes of complying with the California Environmental Quality Act.”

If a final and stable project description is not achieved or Orcem’s consent to stay its appeal is not obtained by July 15, city staff will return to the City Council for further action on the appeal, according to the resolution.

The City Council held two hearings this week on Orcem’s appeal of the planning commission’s action.

Orcem said on its website the proposed project at 800 Derr St. would be a “green” cement facility on a small portion of the old General Mills flour mill site that combined with a new international shipping terminal would “contribute millions of dollars annually to the local economy.”

Opponents of the project say it is too close to a residential neighborhood and would present health dangers, include truck exhaust fumes, to nearby homes and schools that far outweigh any possible economic benefits.

