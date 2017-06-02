Nationals Pummel A’s With 20-Hit Attack For 13-3 Drubbing

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin each had four hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the Oakland Athletics 13-3 on Friday night.

Murphy was 4 for 5 with two RBIs including his 10th home run. He’s 10 for 18 with three extra-base hits and five RBIs over his last four games since missing three games last weekend with an illness.

Goodwin played right field in place of Bryce Harper, who was serving the third of his four-game suspension for his role in Monday’s brawl with the San Francisco Giants. His home run was his career first and the four hits were a career high.

Dusty Baker’s 1,800th managerial win was Washington’s fourth straight and ninth in 11 games. The Nationals combined for 20 hits.

Oakland lost for the sixth time in seven games.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed