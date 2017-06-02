South SF Neighborhood Urged Not To Drink Tap Water After Tank Breach

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A breach at a water storage tank in South San Francisco is forcing an entire neighborhood to go without drinking water from their faucets until the water is tested.

Workers with the California Water Service utility found the breach at a storage tank off of Hillside Blvd. which serves the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood of South City.

The utility workers said one of two tanks at the site was affected. A lock on the tank had been cut and some graffiti left behind.

Cal Water said initial water quality testing indicated that water quality was not compromised, but in an abundance of caution residents were urged not to use the water for drinking or cooking until further notice.

The incident was being being investigated by the state water board Division of Drinking Water and local law enforcement, Cal Water said.

Free water bottles were being handed out to affected residents at the South San Francisco museum at 80 Chestnut Ave. Cal Water said it would also reimburse residents who buy bottled water as long as they keep their receipts.