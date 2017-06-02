Steph Curry Channels His Inner Iverson

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Coming into Thursday night’s Game One of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry was nursing a sore elbow and was seen at practice wearing a protective sleeve.
He even joked about it during the media day news conference. But when it was game time Thursday night, the sleeve was gone.
When asked at a post-game news conference about his elbow, Curry reflected back on one of his childhood hero and the trademark sleeve he wore on his arm.
“As a little kid I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson,” he said. “That (wearing the sleeve) was the only way I could come close.”
Ultimately, Curry said he ditched the sleeve because it simply didn’t feel right during his shooting motion.
“It wasn’t feeling right,” he said. “It was a split decision…Accessories don’t really matter.”
Without the sleeve, Curry hit on 11-22 field goals and 6-11 from 3-point range to finish with 28 points.