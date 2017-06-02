WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Dubs Take Game OneKD, Lebron Legacies On The Line?Finals Live Blog
Warriors-Cavs VideosWarriors Full Coverage

Steph Curry Channels His Inner Iverson

June 2, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Allen Iverson, Golden State Warriors, NBA, NBA Finals, Steph Curry

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Coming into Thursday night’s Game One of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry was nursing a sore elbow and was seen at practice wearing a protective sleeve.

He even joked about it during the media day news conference. But when it was game time Thursday night, the sleeve was gone.

When asked at a post-game news conference about his elbow, Curry reflected back on one of his childhood hero and the trademark sleeve he wore on his arm.

“As a little kid I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson,” he said. “That (wearing the sleeve) was the only way I could come close.”

Ultimately, Curry said he ditched the sleeve because it simply didn’t feel right during his shooting motion.

“It wasn’t feeling right,” he said. “It was a split decision…Accessories don’t really matter.”

Without the sleeve, Curry hit on 11-22 field goals and 6-11 from 3-point range to finish with 28 points.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch