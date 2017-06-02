WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Dubs Take Game OneKD, Lebron Legacies On The Line?Finals Live Blog
Durant-Rihanna ‘Stare Down’ Becomes Talk Of Game One

June 2, 2017 8:38 AM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — R&B star Rihanna left little doubt who she was cheering for as she sat courtside during Game One of the NBA Finals.

She dabbed after a Lebron James dunk and taunted nearby Warriors fans as the Cavs kept the game close during the first half. She wanted everyone to know she was a Cleveland Cavs and James fan.

rihanna warriors photo by ezra shaw getty images Durant Rihanna Stare Down Becomes Talk Of Game One
photo by Erza Shaw/Getty Images

Her antics were hard to ignore and even caught the attention of on-air analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

They may also have drawn the eye of Warriors star Kevin Durant. After all, she loudly yelled out ‘brick’ when the Golden State star missed a free throw.

Late in the second half, Durant — who was locked in a duel with James — launched a three-pointer that put a final dagger into the Cavs in the 113-91 Warriors victory. He wheeled around and appeared to stare down Rihanna. Social media exploded.

When asked at the post-game press conference about ‘the stare down’ — teammate Steph Curry stepped in with some advice.

“Don’t get in that trap bro,” Curry said.

For his part, Durant said; “I’m cool, have fun with that.”

As for Rihanna, as she walked out of Oracle Arena she left little doubt she was still a loyal James fans telling security guards and others — “It doesn’t matter b…h, the King is still the King.”

