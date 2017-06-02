Young Warriors Fan Pranks His Way To NBA Finals, Meeting With Curry

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A clever plan to prank Cavaliers fans in Cleveland landed a young Warriors fan a ticket to the NBA Finals and a meeting with Golden State star Stephen Curry.

Last week, 13-year-old Kian Nasrin and his father drove from Buffalo to Cleveland to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavs and the Boston Celtics. During the trip, Kian – a die-hard Warriors fan – quietly hatched a scheme to get on the Quicken Loans Arena video board.

“He put a Cavs shirt on,” said his father, Rad Nasrin. “I’m wondering what he’s doing.”

Cameras eventually found Kian wearing the burgundy Cavs shirt, and that’s when he pulled off the bait-and-switch prank.

“I just wanted to wear Warriors gear under the Cavs shirt,” he said of the blue Curry jersey he was wearing underneath. “Right when I got on camera, I pulled my shirt up, screamed Golden State and the whole stadium started to boo.”

The short, four-second video went viral and caught the attention of Curry, who asked Warriors brass to bring Kian and his dad out to the Bay Area.

“Apparently Kian knows what he’s doing,” said Rad Nasrin. “I’m excited to see the game.”

If watching the Warriors’ 113-91 Game 1 win at Oracle Arena Thursday wasn’t enough, Kian listened to the post-game interviews in the press conference room and later spent some one-on-one time with Curry.

“Someone texted me that you were repping me hard in hostile territory,” Curry told Kian of bold troll job.

To cap the dream night, Curry signed a pair of shoes and snapped a couple photos with the teenager — not a bad haul for a silly prank.