Anti-Gun Violence March Across GG Bridge Part Of Nationwide Protest

SAUSALITO (KPIX 5) — Men, women and children marched through dense, morning fog across the Golden Gate Bridge to demand action against gun violence on Saturday.

It was one of hundreds of anti-gun demonstrations across the country.

“Thirty-three-thousand people are killed by gun violence every year,” said Moms Demand Action spokesperson Jen Reidy. “We have 20 times more violence than any other first-world country.”



The protesters wore orange t-shirts, almost the same shade as the bridge. Some, like Renee Sims brought painful, personal stories of loss.

“Nothing in my life prepared me for my son being murdered,” she said.

Sims wanted to honor her son William who was savagely beaten and shot to death outside a El Sobrante bar in November.

“Hug your kids and tell them that you love them, because you never know when something like this is going to happen,” said Sims.

This Bay Area anti-gun rally was one of 500 similar events in cities across the country. Inspired by the Sandy Hook massacre, organizers said they’re taking aim at common sense legislation that they believe would reduce gun violence.

“We’re not here to take everyone’s guns away, we saying that convicted criminal and people with known histories of domestic violence should not have access to guns,” said Reidy.

Organizers believe Saturday’s march is an important first step towards curbing the damage done by guns.