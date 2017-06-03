Listen To Kehlani’s Fourth Remix Of ‘Undercover’

Listen to the Danny Olson remix of “Undercover” above:
By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – Kehlani’s debut album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE spawned the single “Undercover” in January, and she’s released back-to-back remixes since then. The fourth remix (by DJ Danny Olson) dropped Friday, June 2nd: It’s a buoyant, synth-laden interpretation here just in time for the summer.
Olson’s remix follows other mixes by Default, salute and Coucheron. The GRAMMY nominee is currently on the Oakland R&B singer’s SWEETSEXYSAVAGE World Tour with a performance Friday night at NYC’s Governor’s Ball.
