Listen To Kehlani’s Fourth Remix Of ‘Undercover’

DJ Danny Olson's remix is the best one yet. June 3, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: DJ Danny Olson, Kehlani, SWEETSEXYSAVAGE, Undercover

Listen to the Danny Olson remix of “Undercover” above:

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Kehlani’s debut album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE spawned the single “Undercover” in January, and she’s released back-to-back remixes since then. The fourth remix (by DJ Danny Olson) dropped Friday, June 2nd: It’s a buoyant, synth-laden interpretation here just in time for the summer.

Olson’s remix follows other mixes by Default, salute and Coucheron. The GRAMMY nominee is currently on the Oakland R&B singer’s SWEETSEXYSAVAGE World Tour with a performance Friday night at NYC’s Governor’s Ball.

