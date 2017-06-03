Thousands In South City Await Tests Of Water In Vandalized Storage Tanks

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with the California Water Service asked people in the Sunshine Gardens area of South San Francisco to use bottled water while their water source was being tested Saturday.

Colma police were called at 9:53 a.m. Friday to a water tank in the 2500 block of Hillside Boulevard where vandals had cut the lock to a vent on the tank and could have contaminated the water.

The first tests of the water found it safe but the results of more tests won’t be back until Saturday afternoon, Cal Water director of operations Darin Duncan said.

“We’re just trying to be ultra cautious,” Duncan said.

About 1000 locations and about 3,000 people are affected.

Those people were asked to use bottled water. People who buy water can turn in their receipts to Cal Water to be reimbursed.

Duncan said free bottled water was available at 96 Chestnut Avenue in South San Francisco.

Cal Water officials will post the results of the additional water tests at http://www.calwater.com. The Cal Water customer center can be reached at (650) 558-7800.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed