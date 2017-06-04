WARRIORS-CAVS NBA FINALS Kerr Coaching Game 2Dubs Take Game OneFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Nats Hold On for 11-10 Win Over A’s

June 4, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletic, Washington Nationals

OAKLAND (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals held off the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Sunday.

Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor added back-to-back homers off Frankie Montas during Washington’s five-run ninth, helping the NL East leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game West Coast trip.

But the Nationals nearly blew an 11-4 lead in the ninth, highlighting their continued trouble with closing out games. Koda Glover allowed the first five batters to reach before he was replaced by Shawn Kelley, who surrendered a grand slam by Matt Joyce with one out. Kelley then retired the next two batters to finish Oakland’s seventh loss in nine games.

