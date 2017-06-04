Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shot By San Leandro Police

June 4, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Officer-involved shooting, Police, San Leandro, Vehicle Theft

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — San Leandro police shot a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, a police spokesman said Sunday morning.

Officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

San Leandro spokesman Lt. Isaac Benabou said the shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of St. Marys Street.

The suspect was alert and stable at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Benabou said.

Benabou said police were not releasing information on how the shooting occurred until they investigate more.

