WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Artists Send Messages of Support For Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert

John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Sam Smith and others weighed in on the tribute. June 5, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, John Legend, Manchester Benefit Concert, Sam Smith and others weighed in on the tribute., Sheryl Crow

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Ariana Grande’s benefit for survivors of the Manchester terror attack drew some of pop’s biggest names to perform onstage: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and many more. Stars who couldn’t be there in person shared messages of support on Twitter, applauding Grande’s resilience and sending love to the people of Manchester.

Musicians from Shawn Mendes to Peter Frampton commended Ariana, event organizers and the performers who assembled the massive, heartfelt tribute.

Here’s what some of the musicians tweeted as they watched from a distance:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch