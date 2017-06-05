WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

5-Year-Old Child Abandoned Near San Francisco Zoo

June 5, 2017 10:40 PM
Filed Under: 5 year old, Child Abandoned, Great Highway, Ocean Beach, San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A car pulled up to the San Francisco Zoo and abandoned a 5-year-old child Monday night, police said.

The child was dropped off on the side of the road near the intersection of Great Highway and Sloat Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

An ambulance just happened to be driving by and stopped to help the child.

Officers said the child did not appear to be hurt.

They are now looking for the car’s occupants.

Witnesses say a woman was driving with a man in the passenger’s seat and, possibly, another baby in the backseat.

