Firefighters Contain 2-Alarm Fire Near Hwy 24 In Orinda

ORINDA (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Contra Costa County are working to contain a vegetation fire off Highway 24 at Fish Ranch Road in Orinda started by a vehicle that has gone to two alarms, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa County professional firefighters union Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 1 p.m.

.@ContraCostaFire units assisting w/vegetation fire w/ @Moraga_OrindaFD / Hwy 24 @ Fish Ranch / #Orinda / IC reports grass/brush steep slope — CCC Firefighters (@CCCFirefighters) June 5, 2017

In addition to Contra Costa Fire, units from the Moraga-Orinda Fire Department, CalFire and the East Bay Regional Parks District Fire Department were also responding.

Photos sent by KPIX 5 viewer Stacey Frost showed the fire was started by a car that was completely engulfed in flames along the side of the freeway. Additional photos showed at least two westbound lanes were closed to accommodate fire units.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., firefighters called a second alarm. Authorities said no structures were being threatened, but the fire was producing heavy smoke across Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel.

UPDATE / #Orinda / #FishIC requesting a second alarm vegetation fire response / no structures threatened at this time — CCC Firefighters (@CCCFirefighters) June 5, 2017

CalFire was executing air support drops of flame retardant chemicals on the fire. While there was still smoke, shortly before 2 p.m. fire crews appeared to be getting the upper hand on the fire.

Traffic was still being impacted due to lane closures in the westbound direction as of 2 p.m.