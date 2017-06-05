Firefighters Contain 2-Alarm Fire Near Hwy 24 In Orinda

ORINDA (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Contra Costa County are working to contain a vegetation fire off Highway 24 at Fish Ranch Road in Orinda started by a vehicle that has gone to two alarms, according to authorities.
The Contra Costa County professional firefighters union Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 1 p.m.
In addition to Contra Costa Fire, units from the Moraga-Orinda Fire Department, CalFire and the East Bay Regional Parks District Fire Department were also responding.
Photos sent by KPIX 5 viewer Stacey Frost showed the fire was started by a car that was completely engulfed in flames along the side of the freeway. Additional photos showed at least two westbound lanes were closed to accommodate fire units.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., firefighters called a second alarm. Authorities said no structures were being threatened, but the fire was producing heavy smoke across Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel.
CalFire was executing air support drops of flame retardant chemicals on the fire. While there was still smoke, shortly before 2 p.m. fire crews appeared to be getting the upper hand on the fire.
Traffic was still being impacted due to lane closures in the westbound direction as of 2 p.m.