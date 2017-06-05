WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Guns N’ Roses “Assembling Ideas” For Possible New Album

"It’s sort of too good not to happen at this point." June 5, 2017 9:42 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

(RADIO.COM) – Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus has revealed a new album may be in the works for the band. While speaking with the Stage Left Podcast, Fortus explained that the early ideas for a new album have been explored, but nothing is set in stone.

“We’ve been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record,” Fortus said.

If the album does come to fruition, it will be the first original release from the kings of hard rock to feature Slash on guitar and Duff McKagan on bass in over 20 years. The Axl Rose-led Chinese Democracy released in 2008 showcased an entirely different lineup.

When pressed on whether or not he thinks a new album will actually happen, Fortus confirmed it’s likely. “Yeah, I do,” he said. “It’s sort of too good not to happen at this point, that’s how I feel about it. This band is really a force right now and I definitely hope that we do and I think we’re all sort of counting on it and we’re also planning on it. I think the genius of Axl is his ability to assemble songs, from different parts, and make them feel cohesive as a song. I’ve never seen anybody able to do that in the same way.”

