SoCal Man Charged With Killing Of Australian Tourist in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in San Francisco early Friday morning has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery, prosecutors said.
David Murillo, a 34-year-old resident of Hesperia in San Bernardino County, is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate, 33, of Woolner Northern Territory in Australia, district attorney’s office spokesman Alex Bastian said.
San Francisco police officers responded at 2:18 a.m. Friday to the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue on a report of an unconscious man who was the victim of an assault.
They arrived to find Bate suffering from severe head trauma. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Officers located and detained Murillo inside a nearby hotel and he was arrested after an interview with homicide investigators, according to police.
