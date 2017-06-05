WARRIORS TROUNCE CAVS IN GAME 2 Game RecapKerr Returns To SidelineFinals Live BlogTeam Page

Stanford Joins List Of Universities Vowing To Fight Climate Change

June 5, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Climate change, Paris Accord, Stanford, Trump

BOSTON (AP) — A growing number of U.S. colleges say they’re committed to fight climate change despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from an international pact.

The presidents of Harvard, Yale, Stanford and nine other prestigious universities on Monday pledged to uphold the Paris Accord. They say universities play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, researching climate change and developing solutions.

Others in the group include MIT, Columbia, Georgetown and Dartmouth. They’re among 318 that similarly promised to take action against climate change in 2015.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord last week, saying it’s a job-killer for Americans. Leaders of 168 cities and at least 10 states have said they’ll follow the agreement anyway.

Dozens of other universities have separately promised to follow the deal, including Northeastern and Brandeis universities.

