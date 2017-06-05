Oakland Ghost Ship Operators Arrested On 36 Counts Of Manslaughter

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Master tenant Derick Almena and warehouse tenant Max Harris have been arrested on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in conjunction with the deadly Dec. 2 Ghost Ship warehouse fire, sources told KPIX 5.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley has announced a 1 p.m. press conference to release further details on the arrests and charges.
The FBI assisted in taking Derick Almena into custody Monday morning in Sutter County. Harris was arrested in Los Angeles.
Almena was in charge of the Ghost Warehouse artist collective and was responsible for the concert that was being staged on Dec. 2 when the fire broke out in the artist workplace/living facility.
Harris has described himself as Almena’s second-in-command and said he would collect rent when Almena was away. He is accused of helping plan the December concert where the fire broke out.
In all, 36 people died when they were trapped in the old warehouse and could not escape the deadly smoke and flames.
