Fire Crews Respond To San Leandro Fire

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a fire vegetation and a fence at an industrial yard in San Leandro early Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Alameda County Fire issued an alert reporting a fire at 2050 Williams Street in San Leandro shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday not far from the Davis Street exit on I-880.
Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a fire truck at the scene. The fire appeared to be burning vegetation along a fence near a group of storage containers at an industrial yard.
CBS SF will report additional details as they become available.