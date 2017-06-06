Fire Crews Respond To San Leandro Fire

June 6, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: San Leandro, Yosemite firefall

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a fire vegetation and a fence at an industrial yard in San Leandro early Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Alameda County Fire issued an alert reporting a fire at 2050 Williams Street in San Leandro shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday not far from the Davis Street exit on I-880.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a fire truck at the scene. The fire appeared to be burning vegetation along a fence near a group of storage containers at an industrial yard.

CBS SF will report additional details as they become available.

