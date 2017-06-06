Hayward Apologizes For Using Taco Meme In Sanctuary City Tweet

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The City of Hayward issued an apology Tuesday after getting some criticism for using a taco meme in a tweet about sanctuary city designation being on the evening’s city council agenda.

The original tweet was posted at 10:45 a.m. on the city’s Twitter account with a taco-related meme.

The tweet announced that the city council would be discussing the recommendation made by the Hayward Community Taskforce to proclaim the City of Hayward as a “sanctuary city” during the 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall.

The public was invited to attend and comment on the resolution. According to reports, there were several complaints that using the taco meme in a post about debating a sanctuary city resolution was insensitive.

The East Bay Times quoted Hayward spokesman Chuck Finnie as saying the meme was a reference to the popular tradition of “Taco Tuesday” frequently promoted at restaurants and bars. The city had been regularly using the meme when posting about the Tuesday meetings.

The City of Hayward account tweeted an apology shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate tweet about tonight's City Council meeting and potential Sanctuary City declaration. — City of Hayward (@cityofhayward) June 6, 2017

According to the report, the tweet had been deleted by 1:30 p.m., though there was at least one additional complaint on the apology tweet that the original post was still up.