Jerry Seinfeld Refuses To Hug Kesha

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Jerry Seinfeld does not appreciate hugs from strangers, even when those strangers happen to be Kesha. Seinfeld was being interviewed Monday night by Tommy McFly, host of 94.7 Fresh FM’s The Tommy Show, during the Night of Laughter & Song at the Kennedy Center when Kesha approached him with a simple request.

“Can I give you a hug?” she asks. “No thanks,” Seinfeld quickly says, dismissing her with a wave. She persists a couple more times as the comedian inches away, but his answer is still no.

“I don’t know who that was,” he remarked after Kesha gave up. When he found out it was Kesha he said, “Well I wish her the best.”

Check out the awkward exchange below:

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Naturally, Tommy McFly wanted to pose the question to 94.7 Fresh FM listeners the next morning: Is life hard for non-huggers like Seinfeld? Listen to their exchange above.

