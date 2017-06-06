Republican Trump Ally Loses After Vulgar Video Surfaces

June 6, 2017 7:57 PM
NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Brian McDowell of "The Apprentice 3" attends "The Apprentice" viewing party at Cain March 10, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Brian McDowell (credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A former contestant on “The Apprentice” and Donald Trump campaign backer who got booted from the Republican Party ticket after video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman has lost a New Jersey election.

Brian McDowell failed to win a spot on the two-person GOP slate in the southern New Jersey district on Tuesday.

James Sauro and Robert Campbell won the two spots in the 1st Assembly District to square off against a pair of Democratic incumbents in November.

The video is nine seconds long. McDowell can be seen using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.

McDowell says he didn’t intend to be degrading.

McDowell appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2005 before getting fired. He coordinated Trump’s presidential campaign in part of southern New Jersey.

