Arrest Made In Milpitas Hit-And-Run That Critically Injured Pedestrian

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with a

hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday in Milpitas and left a pedestrian in critical condition, police said.

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an injured woman at South Main Street and West Curtis Avenue, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the street in the crosswalk when a car struck her and fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries and remains in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video from nearby buildings. From the video officers were able to determine that the suspect vehicle was a white 2011 Dodge Avenger sedan.

At about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers located the suspect vehicle in San Jose, near Alum Rock Avenue and North Jackson Avenue.

The Dodge’s windshield had been recently replaced and the passenger side mirror had been repaired. However, the Dodge still had damage consistent with being involved in a crash.

Officers then arrested the driver, identified as San Jose resident Lorelay Robles-Partida. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving without a license and destruction of evidence, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

