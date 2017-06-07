Fire Torches Oakland Home; 2nd Home Burned

June 7, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Oakland, Oakland Fire

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Emergency crews battled a one-alarm residential structure fire in north Oakland Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. on the 800 block of 59th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Arriving crews found heavy flames showing from the structure, and a nearby structure beginning to catch fire. They requested additional units at the scene.

Around 10:50 a.m., firefighters said that a nearby building was being evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

