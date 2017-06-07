Fire Torches Oakland Home; 2nd Home Burned

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Emergency crews battled a one-alarm residential structure fire in north Oakland Wednesday morning, according to firefighters.
The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. on the 800 block of 59th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Arriving crews found heavy flames showing from the structure, and a nearby structure beginning to catch fire. They requested additional units at the scene.
Around 10:50 a.m., firefighters said that a nearby building was being evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
