Driver Killed After Smashing Into Big Rig On I-680 In Fremont

June 7, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Fremont, Highway 680, Interstate 680

FREMONT (CBS SF) — One person died in a collision Wednesday morning between a big-rig and vehicle on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:21 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 south of Mission Boulevard.

A vehicle struck the back of a big-rig and someone inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The far right lane of northbound Highway 680 was blocked following the crash but reopened as of shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

