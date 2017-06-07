Yiannopoulos Follower Files Suit Over UC Berkeley Protest

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — UC Berkeley is one of over 20 plaintiffs facing a lawsuit stemming from the violent protests that happened outside a canceled appearance by a conservative provocateur earlier this year.

The suit has been filed by a woman who planned to attend the speaking engagement by controversial writer Milo Yiannopoulos.

The lawsuit names the university as well as the Board of Regents, the mayor of Berkley and House minority leader Nancy Pelosi among the more than 20 entities being sued.

It was February 1st when things got out of control at UC Berkeley when rioting by masked protestors led to the cancelation of the planned appearance by Yiannopoulos.

He had been invited by the Berkeley College Republicans to speak at the UC Student Union.

The woman who filed the lawsuit, Kiara Robles, came to see Yiannopoulos and was allegedly pepper-sprayed by some of the rioters.

The suit claims her rights were curtailed because she was subjected to bodily harm for expressing her viewpoint.

The lawsuit is filed in federal court and mentions alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations.

Because this is pending litigation, there was no comment from most of the defendants, However, a UC Berkeley spokesperson called the claims false and said University officials will defend themselves vigorously.