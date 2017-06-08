Antioch Teen Dies After Pellet Rifle Mishap

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy died after apparently being accidentally shot by a friend with a pellet rifle in Antioch Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:55 a.m. to the 4300 block of Palomar Drive on a report of someone accidentally shot with a BB gun rifle.

They found the victim, who was on the ground with what appeared to be a small wound to his chest. He was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators learned the victim — identified by neighbors as Marcos Garcia — was shot once in the chest with a pellet rifle by a friend, also a 15-year-old boy, in what police said appears to be a tragic accident.

Neighbors said Garcia recently finished his freshman year at Deer Valley High School. He lived at home with his mother and step-father.

The neighbor who called 911 says the teen’s parents were not home when the shooting happened. Some neighbors said they believe the pellet rifle belonged to Garcia’s step-father, but KPIX 5 was not able to confirm that.

Police said this appears to be an accident and all the friends are cooperating with investigators. They have not said whether they will arrest the friend who fired the shot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. People can also send a tip by text message to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.