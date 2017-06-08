Kim Kardashian Tweets Happy Birthday Wishes To Kanye West

"You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you." June 8, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Birthday, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Tweet, Twitter

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Kanye West turned 40 years old today and his doting wife, Kim Kardashian, wished him a happy birthday over social media.

“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you ❤️” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Despite her best wishes online, the rapper deleted his social media accounts later this year. This prompted a Kardashian fan account to tweet out an image of the pair with the caption, “Happy birthday, babe! I know you’re not on social media anymore, so you’re not gonna see it anyway – and I’m going to be with you to tell you! but if i don’t post it, then all the stories will start so … I love you so much! Happy birthday.”

Kardashian retweeted the post with a laughing face emoji.

Check out the posts below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch