Streaker Tackled By Security At Giants-Brewers Game

MILWAUKEE (CBS SF) — A fan wearing no pants somehow managed to get on the field at Miller Park Thursday afternoon during the San Francisco Giants game against the Milwaukee Brewers before being tackled by security.

Getty and AP photographers captured the incident in game photos taken during the second inning.

The man — who was wearing a shirt, sports socks and nothing else — reportedly ran onto the field from the third-base stands.

According to published reports, the intruder headed towards Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who was able to deftly step out of the man’s way. Photos show a security guard tackling the interloper before getting escorted off the field by additional three additional members of stadium security.

Despite the force with which he was taken down, one photo shows the intruder with a huge grin on his face.

While the television broadcast did not show the incident, Giants announcer Duane Kuiper couldn’t help but comment on the proceedings.

“Clearly, by the way he was running, this guy started the tailgate party at about 8 a.m.,” Kuiper cracked.

The fan will likely be charged with trespassing if not indecent exposure for his on-field stunt.