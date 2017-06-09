WARRIORS GO FOR SWEEP A Shot at Postseason PerfectionNBA Finals Live BlogFinals VideosTeam Page

BART Considers End To Seat Hog Law

June 9, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: BART, BART Board of Directors, Seat Hogs, Transit

OAKLAND (AP) — The president of Bay Area Rapid Transit’s board has proposed rescinding a law that allows police to fine riders for occupying more than one seat.

Rebecca Saltzman says the law is a waste of limited police resources, could cause delays and may end up targeting homeless people and leading police to use force.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that BART directors discussed her proposal at a meeting on Thursday.

Debora Allen, a BART board director, suggested posting a list of rules advising BART riders how they are expected to behave.

The seat hog law took effect in October but has not been enforced. The Chronicle says a vote on ending the law is expected in two weeks.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch