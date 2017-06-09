BART Considers End To Seat Hog Law

OAKLAND (AP) — The president of Bay Area Rapid Transit’s board has proposed rescinding a law that allows police to fine riders for occupying more than one seat.
Rebecca Saltzman says the law is a waste of limited police resources, could cause delays and may end up targeting homeless people and leading police to use force.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that BART directors discussed her proposal at a meeting on Thursday.
Debora Allen, a BART board director, suggested posting a list of rules advising BART riders how they are expected to behave.
The seat hog law took effect in October but has not been enforced. The Chronicle says a vote on ending the law is expected in two weeks.
