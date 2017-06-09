WARRIORS GO FOR SWEEP A Shot at Postseason PerfectionNBA Finals Live BlogFinals VideosTeam Page

Britney Spears' Instagram Exploited By Russian Hackers

June 9, 2017
Britney Spears, Hackers, Instagram, Russian

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – If accidentally delaying the Israeli primary elections this July wasn’t surprising enough, Britney Spears is now a victim of Russian hackers.

A report from the Slovakian security firm ESET surfaced this week, revealing the hackers used Spears’ Instagram comment section to communicate covert malware instructions.

In February, a hacker wrote the seemingly harmless comment, “#2hot make loved to her, uupss #Hot #X” on one of the singer’s posts. Hidden within the comment was a trackable hashtag that would connect to the malware’s command-and-control server.

“We are aware of this activity and have taken action against the responsible account,” an Instagram representative told Rolling Stone. Spears’ team has not immediately commented on the matter.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

