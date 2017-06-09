Watsonville Man Carjacked At Gunpoint Outside Market

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Watsonville are searching for two men who carjacked a man at gunpoint for his 1998 blue Nissan Altima Friday morning.

The victim stopped for coffee at Bridge Street Grocery and Liquor on East Riverside Drive and was sitting in his car around 7:15 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up.

While the driver, described as a blonde white man in his mid-20s, talked with the victim about directions to Castroville, the passenger, described as a black-haired Hispanic man in his mid- to late 20s, got out with a rifle.

Afraid for his safety, the victim got out of his car. The armed passenger, who was about 5 foot 8 and 170 pounds and wearing a black jacket and black backpack, got into the victim’s Nissan and drove east on Riverside, out of city limits, police said.

The blonde driver, who was about 5 foot 6 and wearing a black t-shirt, drove away, following the victim’s Nissan.

The four-door Nissan had license plate number 4CUS476, police said.

Anyone with information about the carjacking has been asked to call Watsonville police at (831) 471-1151. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (831) 768-3544 or (831) 768-3352.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.