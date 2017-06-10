WARRIORS FALL SHORT Warriors Fall To LeBron-Powered CavsNBA Finals Live BlogVideosTeam Page

Suspect Shot By Brentwood Police Friday Night

June 10, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Brentwood, Crime, Police shooting, Shooting

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Police shot a suspect Friday night in Brentwood, a police lieutenant said.

The shooting occurred at 9:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Birchwood Road, according to Lt. Tim Herbert.

Another suspect suffered injuries that were not gunshot wounds. Both suspects were taken to a hospital and both were still alive Saturday morning, according to Herbert.

No police officers were injured.

