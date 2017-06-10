Suspect Shot By Brentwood Police Friday Night

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Police shot a suspect Friday night in Brentwood, a police lieutenant said.
The shooting occurred at 9:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Birchwood Road, according to Lt. Tim Herbert.
Another suspect suffered injuries that were not gunshot wounds. Both suspects were taken to a hospital and both were still alive Saturday morning, according to Herbert.
No police officers were injured.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed