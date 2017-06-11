Man Arrested For Shooting Up San Leandro Church Statue

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested for opening fire on a religious statue in front of a San Leandro church, authorities said.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the St. Felicitas Church at 1650 Manor Blvd. after someone reported shots being fired, according to San Leandro police officials.
Officers found the suspect near the church and attempted to arrest him but he struggled to get away.
During the scuffle, an officer forcibly removed a gun from the man’s waistband, police said.
After the arrest, officers investigated and found that eight rounds had been fired into a statue.
Police were investigating the shooting as a hate crime and said there was no evidence to suggest that the church was in any additional danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.