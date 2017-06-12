Couple Hoarded 170 Yorkies In Filthy, Mice-Infested Home

POWAY (CBS/AP) — A couple in San Diego County has pleaded guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in filthy conditions.

Authorities say Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo entered pleas Monday to animal neglect. They were charged with 10 felony counts of animal abuse and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

They face probation and counseling and can’t own pets for a decade.

A concerned veterinarian tipped off authorities about the dogs in January. Investigators who went to the Poway home in January found dozens of dogs in an unsanitary mice-infested, dark room. The floor and walls were covered in excrement and the dogs had a variety of problems, including fleas and matted hair.

About 30 dogs were seized later at another location and another 46 were found in a motor home in Primm, Nevada, where Calvert was arrested after fleeing the state.

Many of the dogs — including puppies born to some of the animals — were put up for adoption.

