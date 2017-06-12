Golden State Warriors 2017 Championship Parade Details

By Dallas Osborn

OAKLAND (CBS SF/LIVE 105) – The Golden State Warriors have won the 2017 NBA Championship and will throwing their second victory parade in three years. Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP.

The Parade & rally will be held in downtown Oakland starting at 10AM on Thursday June 15.

The Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland will host a parade and rally to honor the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 15, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on Grand Avenue, turning right on Harrison to 19th St, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.