Golden State Warriors Win The 2017 NBA Finals

June 12, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals, Win

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2017 NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant, this year’s NBA Finals MVP, scored 39 points.

Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.

Durant capped his first season with the Warriors in triumphant fashion with another big shooting night that helped Golden State avoid a repeat of last year’s Finals collapse when Cleveland rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.

LeBron James scored 41 points and Kyrie Irving added 26 for the Cavs,

The Warriors urged the public to “celebrate with dignity.”

