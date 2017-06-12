Man Arrested After Hit-And-Run Injures Woman, Child In SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a woman and a child crossing the street in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Saturday night and then fled the scene.

The 41-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were crossing in the first block of Columbia Square, a small street between Folsom and Harrison streets, just after 8 p.m. when they were hit.

The driver fled the scene, but police later located and arrested a 19-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital but are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

