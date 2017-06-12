Missing Watsonville Teen Needs Medical Attention

June 12, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Derrick Arcos, Missing boy, Watsonville

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy has been missing since he left his home in Watsonville on Saturday evening, police said Monday.

Derrick Arcos, described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 6 p.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt, black plaid shorts, white knee-high socks and black shoes.

The 5-foot 6-inch, 120-pound teen has not taken medications for several medical conditions since Friday, which may affect his state of health, police said.

Police do not know where Derrick would have been going. Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call Watsonville police at (831) 471-1151, (831) 768-3350 or a crime tip line at (831) 768-3544.

