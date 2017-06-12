Police Investigate Weekend Double Homicide In East Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men were shot and killed in East Oakland on Sunday evening.
The shooting was reported at 5:44 p.m. in the 9500 block of Birch Street, according to police.
The two victims, a 27-year-old Oakland resident and a 32-year-old Oakland resident, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released their names or any information about any suspects.
