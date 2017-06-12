Police Investigate Weekend Double Homicide In East Oakland

June 12, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Double Homicide, Oakland, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men were shot and killed in East Oakland on Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported at 5:44 p.m. in the 9500 block of Birch Street, according to police.

The two victims, a 27-year-old Oakland resident and a 32-year-old Oakland resident, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released their names or any information about any suspects.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch