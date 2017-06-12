Small Plane Missing Near Mountain Ranch

MOUNTAIN RANCH (CBS SF) — An intense search was launched in rural Calaveras County Monday for a small plane that disappeared from radar over the weekend near Mountain Ranch, authorities said.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office said it was notified about a small plane piloted by 75-year-old Leroy Del Don Jr. that disappeared while on a flight from an airstrip in Stanislaus County to Columbia Airport on Friday.

A radar track of the aircraft indicated that the plane may have been descending over a rural part of Calaveras County near Mountain Ranch before disappearing.

The plane was reported to be a 1967 Beechcraft Baron, which is a twin engine propeller driven aircraft. It is beige in color with brown and orange striping and the tail numbers N3717A.

A search has been launched by teams from Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and Amador County Sheriff’s Office, as well as aircraft from the California Highway Patrol and Civil Air Patrol.

If you heard or saw this plane or a similar plane during the afternoon of Friday June 9th, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 and speak with dispatch.