Warriors Fans Told To Leave Backpacks Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Golden State fans were warned Monday to leave their backpacks at home if they are going to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oakland police spokesperson Johnna Watson said backpacks will not be allowed inside the Oracle Arena.

The Warriors currently lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin and can clinch their second NBA crown in three years with a win Monday night.

Watson said her department was prepared to handle the citywide celebration should the Warriors win.

“All days off have been cancelled,” she said. “You have every available officer who is able to work here. We’ve been planning this for months.”

“We were here in 2015,” she continued. “It’s an exciting time for the city and we have learned from past experiences. We’ve made some adjustments.”

Oakland has been notorious among Bay Area cities for spontaneous outbreaks of celebratory gunfire and fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Watson said police will be vigilant when it comes to both on Monday night.

“We want everyone to remain safe and responsible,” she said. “Often in Oakland during celebrations we see celebratory gunfire. What goes up, must come down. Not only is it illegal, but we will have officers all across the city ready to take action.”

The city also has an extensive shot spotter system in place to aid officers.

Watson said fireworks also will be monitored.

“Fireworks are illegal,” she said. “We’ve had some serious injuries in the past.”