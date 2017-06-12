Warriors React To Second Title In Three Years

OAKLAND (CBS SF) The Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy once again after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.
The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5. Kevin Durant scored 39 points, including 11 in the 4th quarter to hold off a late run by Cleveland. Durant averaged 35 points per game in the series and was named NBA Finals MVP.
Durant had plenty of help Monday night. Stephen Curry had 34 points and Andre Iguodala had 20, his highest scoring game of the playoffs. The Warriors bench outscored the Cavs bench 35-7.
Golden State finished the postseason 16-1, eclipsing the 2001 Lakers for the best playoff record in NBA history. They were the first Bay Area team to clinch a title on their home field since the 1974 Oakland A’s.