Fire Crews Respond To 4-Alarm Vallejo Brush Fire

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Emergency crews are responding to a four-alarm vegetation fire in northern Vallejo Tuesday afternoon, a fire spokesman said.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Bennington Drive in the Hiddenbrooke area.
A fourth alarm was called shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The Vallejo Fire Department has requested mutual aid from other firefighters in the area, according to spokesman Kevin Brown.
As of 2:10 p.m., no injuries had been reported and no structures were threatened, Brown said.
