Watch ‘Hamilton’ Cast Sing National Anthem At NBA Finals

June 13, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Cavaliers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Hamilton, National Anthem, NBA Finals, Warriors
VIDEO: Cast of Hamilton Performs Before Game 5 of the NBA Finals

 
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – One of the most talked about Broadway musicals in recent history is Hamilton, and its San Francisco cast members took their production off the stage and onto the court for what turned out to be the final game of the NBA season.

On Monday, the performers sang the National Anthem at game five of the NBA finals. Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman sang at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Sporting their Warriors gear, they alternated on the verses, allowing each to shine.

