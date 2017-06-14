Curry Figure At Madame Tussauds Outfitted With Championship Gear

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum has restyled its Stephen Curry figure to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship victory this week over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curry’s wax figure is now wearing an official 2017 NBA Finals Championship T-shirt and hat.
The figure, which features Curry’s tattoos, took a team of artists and sculptors nearly four months to create at an estimated cost of $350,000.
Creating the figure involved taking 250 measurements of the athlete to capture his exact replica.
The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum is located at 145 Jefferson St. in Fisherman’s Wharf and is open every day at 10 a.m.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.