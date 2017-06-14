4 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting At San Francisco UPS Workplace Shooting Congressman Among Several Shot At Washington, DC Area Ballfield

Curry Figure At Madame Tussauds Outfitted With Championship Gear

June 14, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Madame Tussauds, San Francisco, Stephen Curry

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum has restyled its Stephen Curry figure to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship victory this week over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry’s wax figure is now wearing an official 2017 NBA Finals Championship T-shirt and hat.

The figure, which features Curry’s tattoos, took a team of artists and sculptors nearly four months to create at an estimated cost of $350,000.

Creating the figure involved taking 250 measurements of the athlete to capture his exact replica.

The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum is located at 145 Jefferson St. in Fisherman’s Wharf and is open every day at 10 a.m.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch