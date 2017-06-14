4 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting At San Francisco UPS Workplace Shooting Congressman Among Several Shot At Washington, DC Area Ballfield

Justin Bieber Dodges Water Bottle After Declining ‘Despacito’ Request

One fan was not pleased with Bieber when he declined to play the hot track. June 14, 2017 8:47 AM
VIDEO: Justin Bieber on Singing Despacito Live [Fan throws a bottle] (Summerburst Festival 2017)

 

(RADIO.COM) – Justin Bieber had to think fast after turning down a request to play “Despacito.”

“I can’t do ‘Despacito,’” Bieber told the crowd at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm. “I don’t even know it.”

Just in case you are not familiar with the song too:

To be fair, Justin is just a featured vocalist on a remix (albeit an extremely popular one) of the Luis Fonsi track, which also features Daddy Yankee. But apparently, one fan was not pleased with that answer and threw a water bottle at the singer.

Bieber dodged the projectile and simply said: “Don’t throw things at me, please.” The video ends there, but we assume that show went on.

